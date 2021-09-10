VFW Post 478 celebrates 100th anniversary

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Court Street VFW Post is celebrating its centennial.

The Richard J Hoyt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 is celebrating with an open house event tomorrow.

The post, which serves as a place for veterans to socialize and talk as well as get support, opened in 1920 and is named for the first Broome County Causality of World War One.

Tomorrow’s event will consist of a lunch catered by Gance’s, a 9/11 and Afghanistan remembrance ceremony and music.

Post Commander Michael Malinovsky says the post is very special.

“The veterans that come in here and the people that come in here, it’s amazing, the people. I can’t say enough. That is the best part of this post. What they do and how they help each other, yea. The people. That’s it right there in a nutshell,” says Malinovsky.

Lunch will be served from 1 to 2:30 with the ceremony beginning at 2:30 until 3.

Bands will start playing at 3 and continue until 5.