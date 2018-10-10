Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington-DC
National
Politics
Clear The Shelters
Up to the Minute
Arts
Your Local Events
Entertainment
Weird
Weather
Weather
My Weather Contest
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
National Sports
Local Business
Supporting Our Schools
Real Estate Showcase
Joe Knows
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Employer Spotlight
Business of the Week
Security Mutual Life Webcam
Buy NY State Fair tickets
Daily J!
Contests
Cutest Pet Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Contact Us
Work for Us
Missing HD Channels?
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34
2
of
/
2
Veterans Voices
Veteran’s Voices: Pearl Harbor Survivor, Everett Hyland
WWII veteran, ex-POW returns to the skies in B-25
Son fights for Purple Heart for his father who fought in World War I
World War II veteran believes in miracles after surviving Battle of the Bulge
Pearl Harbor survivor volunteers at visitors center
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Air Force band plays tribute to World War II veterans
Retired pilot recalls close call during Cuban Missile Crisis
Retired Navy Vice Admiral stays in charge of his backyard railroad
Retired marine fights battle for his life at home
World War II veteran who fought in Battle of the Bulge finally receives Bronze Star
Paralyzed veteran bikes the east coast to raise money
Home at last! Marine surprises sons at their school
Tuskegee Airman talks about battles at home during WWII
Hero in Flight: A Pilot’s Gift
Wounded Warrior Project helps vet during 9/11 anniversary
Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Now Hiring – Sales Account Executive III
Play the Auto Racing Challenge!
Employer Spotlight – The Agency
Dr Oz Wellness Network
More Don't Miss