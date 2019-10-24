Veteran’s Voices Exclusive: Blue Star Moms Group

VIRGINIA N.Y – Tonight’s Veterans Voices presents military camaraderie of another kind.

It’s a sense of community found back in hometowns throughout the U-S.

NewsChannel 34’s Amy Simpson has the story.

This group of women didn’t sign up to serve their country – but their sons and daughters did.

Stephanie Sill/Blue Star families of Richmond.

“you come together here and we listen to each other and we get it and its just that understanding that isn’t often provided out in the real world.”

This is just one of more than 200 chapters of the Blue Star Mothers of America.

Here in Virginia’s capital city they call themselves “Blue Star *Families* of Richmond.”

Stephanie Sill says – it’s a sisterhood.

“my oldest son joshua is actually a veteran now of the army he served about 8 years between active duty and then a year of reserves.”

Sill says her son’s deployment made her appreciate other moms who can relate.

“he plays with bombs for a living so pretty much every day was a stressful day for me.”

The group gets together all year long.

Packing “Treats for Troops” each December, decorating a holiday tree at the Virginia War Memorial.

Susan Hulcher is one of the newest members of the group.

Susan Hulcher/Blue Star Mother:

“I joined the group and they immediately sent a care package to my daughter.”

Right now her daughter is deployed in the Middle East.

Susan Huchler:

“every day you say a prayer that she’s gonna be safe and that everybody she’s serving with is going to be safe.”

These moms say they are filled with emotions while supporting their sons and daughters, worry during deployments, coupled with pride to have a child in uniform.

Stephanie Sullivan:

“my kid went and joined the military well i can do my part here in my hometown by taking care of those who also served.”