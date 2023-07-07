BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Eight Korean and World War II veterans are being celebrated with the flight of a lifetime.

On July 10 at 10 a.m., the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is hosting Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving back to those who risked their lives. Senior military veterans will have the opportunity to fly in a fully restored WWII Boeing Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators in the late 30’s and early 40’s. Those being honored will share their life stories during the event, all of which will be documented and preserved by Dream Flight.

After learning about the program, a Twin Tiers Honor Flight guardian of a WWII Navy veteran submitted an application for the 102-year-old aviation mechanic/flight engineer to receive a local Dream Flight at BGM. The event quickly expanded to include many other WWII and Korean veterans as well. Also being honored are a 100-year-old US Air Force Veteran who served three conflicts, a 97-year-old WWII Navy hero, and a female US Air Force Veteran who served in Korean conflict years.

The flyers will be assisted by the Dream Flights Pilot Crew and each flight will last up to 45 minutes each.

For more information on the Dream Flights Organization, visit their website dreamflights.org.