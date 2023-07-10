WINDSOR, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Windsor Farmers Market is inviting veterans to come shop for produce, dairy, and more in a free event on July 15.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans in attendance will receive $15 in coupons as an appreciation for their service. No purchase is required to receive the coupons. Those planning to join are asked to bring a proof of their veteran status. The Broome County Veterans Information booth will be available to veterans for more information on the community and future events.

Veterans and their family members are also invited to the Taste of New York deck for a special flower arranging workshop on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. The workshop is offered free of charge to veterans. Conducted by Kimberli Schwartz from Woodfern Florists, guests will have the opportunity to create a flower arrangement to take home with them. Spaces are limited and registration is required.

To register for either of these events, visit ccebroomecounty.com. Veterans can also register in person at the farmers market. Veteran programs are made possible by the support of the Broome County Division of Veteran Services.