OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Across the country today, peace advocacy groups protested our nation’s military and war companies to address corporate control over foreign policy.

This morning, protestors gathered outside of BAE Systems with a hand written letter addressed to the CEO, demanding changes in their distribution of weapons and their impact around the globe.

Many protestors were showcasing flags and signage denouncing the military and war.

The organizer of the protest, Jack Gilroy attempted to deliver the letter personally, however, was stopped by security and was not successful.

John Amidon, one of the protestors said that war and weapons systems increase the rate of climate collapse.

“The money that’s going to the weapons systems, manufacturers, and the Pentagon, we need it for health, we need it for housing, we need it for our roads, we need it for the well-being of people here, we need it for the farmers, we need it for food, etc.”

Following the protest at BAE, the protestors moved to Lockheed Martin with another letter addressed to their CEO.

Similarly, the outcome was the same and, Gilroy was not able to deliver the letter.

He did say that both letters were mailed to the organizations earlier in the week.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to both Lockheed Martin and BAE systems to receive a statement, and is yet to hear back.

There is another protest scheduled for this upcoming Monday in Syracuse.