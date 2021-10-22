Veterans Expo lets veterans know resources are available and they are not alone

NICHOLS, NY – An expo was held yesterday to let veterans know that resources are available to them and that they are not alone.

After not being able to have it last year, the Tioga County Veteran’s Service Agency held its 4th annual Veterans Expo.

The event was free to any veterans, their family members and care providers.

32 organizations were in attendance such as the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, Tioga County Suicide Prevention Community Coalition, Stand With Me, and more.

Director Michael Middaugh, a veterans himself, says their motto at the Veterans Service Agency is, If veterans don’t help each other, who will.

“A lot of veterans suffer in silence, they’re very proud folks, they won’t ask for help even if they need it, they won’t ask. They won’t seek it out. This way if they come to talk to us, there’s other organizations here that they can talk to, take information from, learn about what’s out there to help them. It’s all about helping them with their quality of life issues,” he said.

The event lasted until 4 PM.

Middaugh says any veteran can reach out to him at any time, you don’t even have to be in the area.

You can call the Agency at 687 8228.