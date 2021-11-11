Veterans Day: Resources to help struggling veterans in Broome County, for volunteers and veterans alike

Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

BROOME COUNTY – Today we honor all the veterans who served, and we can’t forgot those closest to home.

Broome County has a variety of services to help veterans with their daily lives, and whether you wish to help out yourself or are a veteran in need of services, this list can help.

Clear Path for the Southern Tier: You can help provide a Thanksgiving meal to veterans through this organization. You can also purchase a pie from their Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser.

They also allow you to honor a special vet in your life on their Tribute Tree.

Clear Path for the Southern Tier also partners with GetThere, finding transportation for veterans and more.

Visit their website to learn more about how you can assist veterans in the area.

Southern Tier Veterans Support Group: This is a resource for veterans in need of assistance. The Southern Tier Veterans Support Group provides help to veterans across 10 counties.

Stand With Me Assistance Dog Training – This resource is available to veterans who struggle with PTSD and wish for a service dog. The program can help train the dog of your choice to be a constant companion and legal service animal.

More on the organization and its founder, Myrph, can be found here.

More immediate support for veterans include a veterans peer support call occurring daily at 1, at the number 1-800-767-1750 x99873.

And, of course, the Veterans Crisis Line is always available by calling (800)-272-8255 & Press 1.