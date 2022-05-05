BINGHAMTON, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is partnering with Broome County Veterans Services Agency to assist veterans in the community with nutrion.

The program will kick off on Saturday, May 14th at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market. They will receive $10 in coupons to use while shopping from 9 to 1 with proof of veteran status.

At 9:30 or 10, they will also be able to go on a market tour and get to know the venders. Then, at 11, they are welcome to join a free nutrition and cooking class with giveaways. Veteran spouses are also welcome to attend alongside the veteran.

“We are excited to bring a holistic approach to supporting veterans in Broome County through access to healthy, local food, hands-on education on healthy eating, nutrition and cooking classes, and how to grow their own food. Using proven curriculums from Cornell University paired with subject matter knowledge enables our educators to provide relevant, engaging programming for all communities we serve,” says CCE Executive Director, Beth Roberts.

“Broome County is proud to partner with Cornell Cooperative Extension on this initiative,” says Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Through our Veterans Services Agency, we are always working to find ways to recognize, honor, and engage Broome County residents that have served in our Armed Forces. Providing opportunities like these is just a small token of our gratitude for their service.”

To register for the cooking class, you can email broomenutrition@cornell.edu or call 772-8963.