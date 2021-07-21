Vestal Youth Police Academy returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year hiatus, the Vestal Youth Police Academy is back.

Partnering with the Vestal Police Department, the academy is a leadership-focused program for students in grades 8th through 12th.

64 cadets have enrolled this year, over a dozen of those are from neighboring school districts.

Cadets begin with physical fitness training and then engage in workshops and presentations.

A 10th grader at Vestal, Noah Kintner says he’s thinking about becoming an officer when he’s older.

“Really just like building friendships and learning about what police officers have to do and their work. With having family in law enforcement, it’s really nice being able to learn what they do and what they have to go through on a day to day basis,” says Kinter.

Cadets learn defensive training, drug and alcohol prevention, first aid, team-building and more.

The academy runs from July 19th through the 30th.

Cadets will get instructed by SWAT, CSI, K9, National Guard and other trainers.

The instructors will cover topics from Crime Scene Investigation to Self Defense and Defensive Tactics.