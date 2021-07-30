Vestal Youth Police Academy graduates students

VESTAL, NY – After a long, but rewarding two weeks, 64 students graduated from the Vestal Youth Police Academy today.

This academy has been around for nine years now, and each year more students attend to learn about police officers and what they do.

Over the course of the two weeks, students got to investigate mock crime scenes, do traffic stops, obstacle courses, work with K-9s and much more.

Dylan Wenner has been a part of the academy for five years and just graduated high school.

He says this program has helped him grow and he considers everyone his family.

“Each year gets better and better because we bounce ideas off the instructors. It’s more like kids ideas too which gets a lot of kids in the community excited about it,” he said.

While Wenner doesn’t have plans to go into law enforcement, he still thinks this program is beneficial to anyone.

Captain Stace Kintner started this program nine years ago and he’s amazed at how far it’s come and what’s evolved into.

The graduation ceremony included refreshments, two videos that showcased the students time at the academy, and certificates and awards.