VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Town Board has once again given the green light to a controversial housing project proposed for Bunn Hill Road.

On a 4 to 0 vote, the board approved plans for the Retreat at Bunn Hill, a 161 house development on 43 acres that is being marketed to college students and young professionals.

Board member Stephen Donnelly recused himself, telling NewsChannel 34 that he had not been on the board long enough to have enough information to cast a vote.

The project required another vote after opponents sued and a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the state environmental quality review study was flawed.

Members of the opposition group Responsible Vestal Zoning have indicated previously that they intend to continue to fight the project in the courts.