VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District is giving parents the chance to register their kids for Kindergarten in-person.

If you would like in-person assistance, you can schedule an appointment with the district’s registrar for the week of March 20th through 24th.

Schedule your appointment between the hours of 8-2 here or call 607-757-3500.

Registration is normally done online, you can still do that on the Kindergarten Registration web page.

To be eligible, your child must reside within the Vestal Central School District and turn 5 years old on or before December 1st, 2023.

Once registered, your local elementary school will contact you to schedule a Kindergarten Screening for your child. There will also be Parent/Guardian Orientations throughout the month of April.