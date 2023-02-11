VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As part the town’s bicentennial celebration, the Vestal District Council will host a Trivia Night that celebrates all things Vestal on Friday, March 3rd.

It will take place in the Vestal Middle School Cafeteria (600 South Bonita Boulevard) at 7 p.m.

You can register online here by February 28th. The cost is $15 per person with up to 10 people on each team.

The Trivia Night will serve as a fundraiser for District Council, with all proceeds going scholarships that it offers Vestal High School seniors.

Contact Amy McDonald at vestaldistrictcouncil@gmail.com with any questions.