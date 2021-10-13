Vestal students recognized for outstanding PSAT exams

VESTAL, NY- For the first time in years, 2 Vestal High School Students are being recognized for their achievements.

These seniors are being recognized for their academic achievements on their PSAT exams.

They are among 32,000 students from across the country being awarded with honors from the College Board National Recognition Program.

The students are Antonio Aaron and Olivia Muse.

Muse was recognized as a College Board National African American Program Scholar.

“It feels great, I work really hard at my academics and it’s always nice to be recognized for that especially because a lot of time and effort goes into studying and working hard, so yeah it feels great. Being noticed as an African American in Vestal, it’s always nice to be seen,” says Muse.

Muse says her plans post-graduation are up in the air at the moment, but she does know she wants to play basketball and major in Business.

Aaron was recognized as a College Board National Hispanic Program Scholar.

He says academics are important to him.

“Yeah, I take them seriously, my parents take them seriously, so it’s a family thing,” says Aaron.

He also mentions it’s nice to be noticed on a National level.

Aaron plans to study either chemical engineering, bio-chemical engineering, or law.

He hasn’t decided yet but he does know he would like to move away, one option he’s looking into is M-I-T.