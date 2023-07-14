VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Vestal High School student was victorious in a competition held by the nation’s largest student career organization.

Miron Sulicz, a rising senior, won first place in the category of Computer Game & Simulation Programming at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America. He was also crowned overall champion in the event.

The conference was held from June 27 to June 30 in Atlanta, Georgia, and attracted more than 13,000 students and teachers from across the country. Students competed in more than 100 events over the weekend and had the opportunity to engage in learning workshops, meet representatives from colleges and universities, and listen to speakers.

Other Vestal students who qualified for the conference were, Ameet Ashok, Solomon Chen, Daksh Dhamsania, Abhiram Kandanati, Andrew Lee, and Rayaan Lodi.

“Our Vestal High School student members did an exceptional job,” said Vestal High School FBLA advisor Annette Mezzadonna. “They wowed the judges with their keen understanding of areas as diverse as Accounting, Banking and Financial Systems, Communications, Securities and Investments, Political Science, Financial Math and Computer Game & Simulation Programming.”