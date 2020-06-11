Vestal Storage offers a new place to store your stuff

VESTAL, NY – There’s a new place locally to stash your stuff without having to interact with anyone.

Vestal Self Storage began renting spaces last month on Stewart Road behind Best Buy.

It currently consists of 3 buildings with 137 units ranging in size from 5 feet by 5 feet, similar to a big closet, to 12 and a half feet by 30 feet, which is the size of a large garage bay.

Vestal Storage boasts a high-tech self-service system in which customers can sign up for a unit on their smart phone, fill out an online document and then get issued the codes for the gate and the smart lock on their individual unit.

Co-Owner Peter Walsh says that 4 additional buildings will be constructed taking into account what customers want.

“We’ve seen a big demand from the university. A lot of kids are looking for just the smaller units. So, not having the next few buildings in allows us the flexibility to design it as to what the demand comes in the market,” says Walsh.

Walsh says they’ve also received requests for climate-controlled storage.

Once construction is complete, the site will contain roughly 350 units.

There will also be property reserved for outdoor storage of vehicles such as R-V’s, boats and trailers.

To reserve a unit, call 214-9200 or go to VestalStorage.com.