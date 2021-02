SUSQUEHANNA, PA – A Susquehanna, Pennsylvania man has been arrested after child porn was allegedly discovered on his laptop when he brought it to the Staples store in Vestal for service.

PA State Police charged 63-year-old Leonard Dellilo with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.

After Staples employees alerted authorities, police seized multiple hard drives and laptops from his home.

Police say they contained over 8,300 files depicting child pornography.