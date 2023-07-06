VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Vestal Senior Center is making sure older drivers are comfortable on the road with AAA’s CarFit event.

On Wednesday July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., members of the community can bring their vehicles to the Vestal Senior Center for a quick and in-depth check on how safe their car is. Trained CarFit technicians will meet one-on-one with guests to help customize their vehicles to their specific needs based on safety. Technicians will also review things such as proper seat belt use, steering wheel positioning, properly adjusted mirrors, and more.

Developed by AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, CarFit is a national program created to help drivers stay in control as they age. Older drivers may be less comfortable on the road due to changes in vision, strength, range of motion and even size and height. Adjusting your car based on any changes you may see or feel will significantly decrease risk if you are ever in an accident. CarFit also provides information on community resources to help drivers in need.

This event is free.