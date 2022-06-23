VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal elementary School students raised money for Habitat For Humanity.

Mrs. Liza Turner and her third grade class at African Road Elementary School had an art sale to raise money for the local Habitat for Humanity organization chapter.

Mrs. Turner and her students came together to raise five hundred forty three dollars and sixty three cents and voted to donate the money to the organization.

Habitat For Humanity is an organization that builds affordable housing for low income families that would otherwise not be able to acquire a home.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mari Giurastante was on the scene to thank the students for their donation and to share the importance of their contribution.

The students sold their art projects in school while also advertising on Facebook. They said that on each day they sold their art, they made roughly 50 dollars.