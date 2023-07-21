VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local public library has filled an important position.

The Vestal Public Library Board of Trustees and staff have welcomed Michael Herman as their new Library Director. Herman has many years of library experience, assisting him with the new position. He started at the Vestal Public Library on June 26.

He is relocating to the Southern Tier area with his wife, Nora, and their dog after living in South Carolina. He tells the library he enjoys following the New York Mets, Buffalo Bills, and F1 Racing. He also enjoys working on projects around the house, watching Jeopardy with his wife, Suits on Netflix, and old movies. He is currently ready The Kydd Series by Julian Stockwell as well as lots of information on operations at the library.

Herman looks forward to exploring the capabilities and potential of the library.