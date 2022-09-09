VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Police Department will host its 2nd “Community Roll-Call” event on Wednesday, September 28th.

Members of the department’s administration will be on hand to discuss some of the common scams that they come across and respond to.

They will explain how they work, how to recognize them, and how to avoid being victimized.

Members will also be available to answer any questions and field concerns that residents may have regarding the police department.

The event is free and will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Vestal Town Hall Board Room.

Those who plan to attend are asked to register in advance by calling Shannon at 607-754-2386 ext. 334 or emailing saugostini@vestalny.gov.