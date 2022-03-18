VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Police Department is putting mental health first as it rolls out a new wellness app to personnel.

The police department says that because police officers are exposed to traumatic events at a higher rate than most of the general population, it can become easier for them to develop mental health issues such as PTSD, depression and anxiety, which can sometimes lead to suicide.

The new app will be available to officers and their families. The app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics including fatigue, suicide prevention and alcohol abuse. There are also mental health self-assessments and videos and guides on mindfulness, nutrition and more.

The public also has limited access to the app and will be able to view contact information, a department overview and mission statement, accident reports, car seat information, recent news, the town emergency plan and the use of force policy.

The public will also get important updates though the app, including road closures, accidents that disrupt traffic, weather advisories and other crucial information.