VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, the Vestal Police Department will host one of its Community Roll Call events at the Vestal Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The police department will discuss current crime trends and common scams. Those who attend van hear what they can do to prevent being victimized.

Attendees will also have the chance to discuss any community concerns that they might have.

You must register in advance for this event by calling 607-754-2386 x334 or emailing saugostini@vestalny.org.

The Vestal Town Hall is located at 605 Vestal Parkway West.