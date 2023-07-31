VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local nursing home is proving that people of any age can enjoy a bouncy house, dunk tank and petting zoo.

On Wednesday, Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center hosted its second annual staff appreciation and community carnival. The carnival featured games, face painting, food trucks, ice cream, and other fun activities. Vestal Park is a skilled nursing and living facility. Administrator Nathan Anderson says that after all the hard work its employees have done since COVID, it felt nice to bring them and their families out for a day of fun.

“It’s very nice to be able to get to do stuff again in the communities and get everybody back into the facility. During Covid everybody kind of shied away from skilled nursing settings and assisted living settings and anything along those lines so eventually what we ended up seeing was it was nice to be able to get everybody back together,” said Anderson.

Anderson himself took park in the festivities and was dropped in the dunk tank. Employees and residents were welcome to invite their friends and families to join the fun. Anderson says on August 14th the facility is also hosting its own Spiedie Fest with food trucks and a balloon launch.