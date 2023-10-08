VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Marching Band is making the final preparations for its home competition.

The 2023 Golden Circle of Bands contest will take place on Saturday, October 14. The Vestal Marching Band will host fellow bands from across the Southern Tier to see who takes home top honors.

Vestal will be playing their 2023 show “The Doors We Open” at 6:39 p.m. during the contest. The remaining competitors are set to be Union-Endicott, Johnson City, Norwich, Corning-Painted Post, Kingston and Horseheads.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. at Dick Hoover Stadium in Vestal with the contest set to begin at 6:00 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students and $12 for general admission.