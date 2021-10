VESTAL, NY – A 63 year-old man was seriously injured Friday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle in Vestal.

Vestal Police say the Vestal resident was riding along Old Vestal Road near the Route 201 North on ramp when he inexplicably left the shoulder and turned into traffic and was struck.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a severe head injury and is listed in critical condition in the hospital intensive care unit.

No tickets were issued in the accident.