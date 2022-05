VESTAL, NY – A Vestal man is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to having child porn.

42 year-old Nicholas Donafrio pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, Donafrio shared images with an undercover FBI agent in September of 2016.

In total, Donafrio admitted to having over 13 thousand images and 200 videos that included prepubescent children and toddlers.