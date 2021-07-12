Vestal man charged with attempted murder following domestic dispute

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute.

Vestal Police arrested 31 year-old Zeke Wilmarth yesterday at an apartment at 205 Garden Lane.

Police say they were called to the house at 5:42 P-M and found a female victim on the front porch suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries.

She told police that her attacker was in the upstairs apartment.

According to police, Wilmarth poked his head out the door but then locked the entrance and ignored commands to exit.

Police then forced their way in and apprehended him.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.