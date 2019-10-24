Vestal kids learn about fire safety

VESTAL NY – Vestal students are learning about a different kind of hero.

October is Fire Safety Month and Vestal elementary students are getting prepared.

The schools teamed up with the Apalachin and Vestal fire departments for some fun while learning about fire safety.

Some of the activities included songs about staying safe, and dressing the students’ teachers up as firefighters, to make them seem less scary to the young kids.

Veteran firefighter Ken Fortier of the Vestal Fire Department has a long history of educating kids on fire safety.

Fortier has taught over ten thousand kids over the past 19 years, and affectionately calls his time teaching students the best job he’s ever had.



He’ll retire in December.