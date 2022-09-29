VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Vestal High School students have qualified as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Samson Wong and Banshika Mangal were honored yesterday as two of the 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists announced nationwide.

Wong and Mangal will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,250 scholarship awards worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring as part of the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Eight more Vestal High School students were named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

These students placed among the top 50,000 scorers when they took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Vestal students apply themselves diligently to learning,” said Principal Dawn F. Young. “While this achievement is one moment in time, we know our students are well-prepared by the teachers of Vestal’s K-12 team for any challenge in front of them. Congratulations to our Semifinalists and Commended Students as well as their families on this prestigious accomplishment!”