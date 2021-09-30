Vestal Hills Elementary reopens with safety measures following closure due to high carbon monoxide levels

VESTAL, NY – Vestal Hills Elementary has reopened following a closure yesterday due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

The district released a statement saying that the issue sprung from a regulator on a secondary boiler, and the boiler has since been shut down by NYSEG.

Building systems were also checked by a third-party contractor to see if there were any electrical issues.

Additionally, the school was ventilated and air sampling was done, resulting in a zero meter reading for the dangerous chemicals.

Finally, three more carbon monoxide detectors were added to key areas of the building.