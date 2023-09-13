VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) A Vestal High School Spanish teacher is being awarded for her mentorship, inclusivity, and long-term dedication to creating a safe and successful learning space for her students.

Nicole Ewing has been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2023 Yale Educator Award. The award recognizes educators from around the world who go above and beyond for their students both in and out of the classroom. Students entering the Yale Class of 2027 were asked to nominate outstanding educators who deeply impacted their lives and encouraged them throughout their journey to higher education. Ewing was nominated by Samson Wong, a recent graduate of Vestal High School’s Class of 2023. She was then selected as a winner by a committee in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

This year, 385 educators were nominated, representing 43 states and 28 countries. Of the nominees, 80 teachers and 32 counselors were selected to receive the award. They were notified in September of their achievement.

“This recognition validates the impact our teachers have on our students in shaping them as future citizens of our community,” said Vestal High School Principal Dawn Young. “Mrs. Ewing not only effectively instructs her class but does so in a manner fully conscious of her influence as a role model, an infectious testament of lifelong learning.”

The Yale Admissions Office says they attribute the exceptional quality of the Yale student body to educators like Ewing, who shape their students long before they attend Yale.