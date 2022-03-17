VESTAL, NY – Vestal High School is giving back by opening its own public food pantry.

Vestal students, staff parents and community members all came together to create and stock the pantry, which is open to students, family and anyone who needs it.

It will be open from 4 to 6pm on Wednesdays inside the high school atrium lobby. Patrons will be able to pick their items from a pre-printed list.

To get the ball rolling, the Vestal High School Counseling and Guidance departments started a school-wide food drive.

If you’d like to donate you can call 607-757-2214.