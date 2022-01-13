VESTAL, NY – The town of Vestal have just appointed a new Police Chief.

Lifelong Vestal resident, Stace Kintner has 25 years experience in law enforcement.

Serving 5 years at the Broome County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Division and then in 2002 he joined the Vestal Police Department.

Kintner mentions that he was basically raised in this department, his father was a detective here for 31 years and his older brother is also retired from this department.

As police chief, he has a lot he wants to accomplish, but building a stronger relationship with the community is a top priority.

“So years ago I had a professor in college that would say the police department is only as good as the community it serves. I’ve lived by that, Vestal is Vestal because of the people that live and work here,” says Kintner.

Other priorities for Kintner is to focus more on officer training and just being more transparent with the community and answering questions.

Kintner adds that one of the great things this department does is the Youth Police Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.

He said being appointed Police Chief is a dream come true for him and he’s excited to see what the future holds.