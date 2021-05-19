Vestal eyesore finally torn town

VESTAL, NY – An eyesore that has plagued a Vestal neighborhood for decades was finally leveled this morning.

The Broome County Land Bank tore down 2300 Owego Road in Ross Corners.

The Land Bank acquired the property from the county after it was foreclosed on for back taxes in March.

Neighbors, who cheered on the demolition, say the single story cement block building hadn’t been occupied in roughly 25 years and was in sore shape before that.

In fact, County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds, who grew up in the neighborhood, remembers the home being dilapidated when he was a kid.

“A bit of an opportunistic moment when we found out that we got this in foreclosure. I certainly contacted the Land Bank and the County Executive right off the bat. This is one of those situations where everything worked, all of the partners worked,” says Reynolds.

The building was condemned more than a decade ago and had a tree growing inside it.

And its roof had collapsed under this past winter’s snow.

The Land Bank’s fifth and final demolition of this cycle is scheduled for Friday at 1215 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union.