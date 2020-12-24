Vestal Elks Lodge donates toys to children in need

VESTAL, NY – A local community that reaches out to help everyone who needs a hand is donating toys to children in need for the holiday season.

Vestal Elks Lodge donated toys to Catholic Charities and to families in the Vestal School District to make sure each family has something to be happy about.

One-hundred gifts in total were taken in by Catholic Charities.

This donation marks the 14th year Catholic Charities has received toys from the lodge.

Catholic Charities Pure Advocate Program Supervisor Beth Palmieri says the task itself is not difficult.

“If somebody needs a gift for a child, that’s a priority in our world. It’s a priority for my team. If somebody says ‘I don’t have food for Christmas, I don’t have a gift for my family’, we’re going to find a way to make that happen. We’re never ever going to say no to them. Never ever,” she said.

Palmeiri says they are giving out gifts to children all over Broome County.

She says children in Binghamton, Harpursville, Windsor, and more are receiving gifts this year.

Elks Club Exalted Ruler John Pooler says he has had wonderful memories from events like this.

“We were giving away coats down at the Apalachin library. We were giving out free books and coats. This little girl comes in. She was about five or six years old, ran right over, picked up a coat, and put it on. To see her eyes light right up. She goes ‘look mommy, it fits.’ Then she says ‘look mommy, the zipper even works.’ I folded like a cheap suit,” says Pooler.

Toys were gathered by members after they had taken tickets with lists of toys off the tree in the club.

They then went out and bought the gifts.