Vestal Elks Lodge collecting donations to give to veterans

VESTAL, NY – All day long at the Vestal Elks Lodge, they were collecting donations to give to the Veterans in the nursing home.

From 7 am till 7 pm, anyone could come and drop off items such as clothing, comforters, color books, games, word search puzzles and wood craft items, puzzles and more.

Veterans Committee Chair, George Light says the goal was to fill up 4 pick up trucks full of items.

He also says today and everyday it’s important to let veterans know that there are people that care about them.

“These folks tend to get forgotten sometimes in nursing homes, so it great that we can give back to them,” says Light.

Light says that tonight they will sort out all the donations and separate them all equally.

Tomorrow they will drive to 3 nursing homes, Willow Point, New York State Veterans Home in Oxford and Absolute.