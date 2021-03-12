Vestal elementary schoolers make cards to thank bus drivers

VESTAL, NY – Local elementary students are giving back to their bus drivers.

Students at Glenwood Elementary made hand made cards for their bus drivers to thank them for all their hard work over the past few weeks and to let them know they are appreciated.

Kathleen Borgeson first introduced the idea to her class full of first graders and said it would be a good way to lift the bus drivers spirits, and eventually the whole school got involved.

Borgeson said she just wanted to do something nice for a group of people who were having a difficult time, and she’s glad so many people from the school helped to spread some cheer.”

By the end of it they were able to give out over 110 hand made cards and notes to their bus drivers and helpers to thank them.