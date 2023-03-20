VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next Monday, March 27th, the Vestal Central School District will host a free community showing of a documentary that looks at the impact of social media on our lives.

This is an initiative started by the Project Gold Bear committee; a group that plans to work with families and community organizations to maximize the benefits and minimize the costs of internet technology.

The film is called “Like, Growing Up in the Digital Age.” It will begin at 6 p.m. in the High School auditorium, last until about 7 p.m., and will be followed by a student-panel discussion.

There will also be a complimentary dinner to start things off in the cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.

Those who wish to attend are asked to register ahead of time here. There will be childcare available if that is an issue.