UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL STATEMENT BY DONNELLY

TOWN OF UNION, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Town of Vestal Board Member Stephen Donnelly is facing 4 charges related to a fist fight that took place outside George F Johnson Elementary on Tuesday evening following the school’s 4th and 5th grade spring concert.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Donnelly, who is 44 years-old, and 42 year-old Lance Scott of Kirkwood got into a shouting match that turned physical, resulting in both men on the ground punching each other.

Investigators say Donnelly was the instigator and aggressor, having first been seen yelling at his own mother outside of the school entrance.

At that point, Scott allegedly confronted Donnelly leading to the fist fight.

The Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance showed that Donnelly had previously followed another woman into the parking lot, shouting obscenities at her and threatening to “bury her.”

Police say all 4 individuals are well-known to each other.

Both Donnelly and Scott were charged with disorderly conduct for fighting in a public place.

Donnelly is also charged with 2 counts of harassment for punching Scott and harassing one of the women, and another charge of disorderly conduct for using abusive and obscene language.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says schools must be a safe place for children and such behavior, especially between parents, will not be tolerated.

Donnelly issued the following statement to NewsChannel 34:

“The information and account regarding the incident at George F. Johnson is completely false and I look forward to the truth coming out in the very near future. I appreciate all of my friends, family and others who reached out to me with their support, love and encouragement. Mr. Scott, who has multiple police and CPS cases against him, and his family came at me at my son’s concert and I have a video that demonstrates that it was COMPLETELY him if anyone would care to see it, message me. I have not been in a fight in my 44 years on this earth. Thank you all for your love and support, it means a lot.”