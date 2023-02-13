VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – To celebrate 200 years, the Town of Vestal will host several activities throughout each month of 2023.

For the rest of February, the town has some Valentine’s Day fun planned.

Tomorrow, February 14th, there will be a “Sweets to our Sweetest Seniors” event. Volunteers will deliver Valentine baskets to Vestal’s senior care facilities: Vestal Park, Willow Point, Castle Gardens, Brookdale Vestal, and Elderwood Village.

Then, on Saturday, February 18th, a sweetheart mile walk will take place at the Coal House on the Rail Trail from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants can pick up an entry ticket at the Coal House, walk one half mile eastward and get their ticket stamped, then return to the Coal House for a prize.

5 people will win dinner for two at the Coal House, a museum and café on stage road.

For more details, visit vestalny.gov and click on the Bicentennial logo.