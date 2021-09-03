Vestal Chipotle closed due to staffing issues

VESTAL, NY – A popular chain restaurant is shut down at a particularly difficult time as it struggles to find enough workers.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill in the University Plaza in Vestal has been closed temporarily this week.

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement saying it was closed due to available labor.

The restaurant is particularly popular with Binghamton University students who just returned to campus a couple of weeks ago.

Chipotle says it anticipates reopening in the near future.