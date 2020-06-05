Vestal Central School District honors seniors with large chalk mural

VESTAL, NY – Another district has taken an artistic route to honor its seniors.

The art department at Vestal High School teamed up to create a graduation-themed chalk mural on the sidewalk outside of the school’s main entrance.

The mural displays two bears in graduation caps and gowns holding a 2020 banner.

The bears are surrounded by the words Congrats Vestal Golden Bears.

Art Department Chair Melissa Restuccia says that the work of art is simply a way to show the seniors they care.

“I thought, what better message than to send out a huge graduation congratulations to the Class of 2020. So, I gathered up the high school art department team, and we brain stormed some ideas…We really just wanted to leave the Class of 2020 with a legacy from the art department, and let them know how much we care,” says Restuccia.

The mural was unveiled to the seniors today as they drove through to pick up their caps and gowns, and were even given the opportunity to pose for a picture with the art.

With drawing beginning at 8 AM yesterday, the mural took roughly four hours to complete.