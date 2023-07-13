KIRKWOOD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Vestal boy scout built a new addition to a local summer camp he used to attend.

Life scout Michael Juriga planned and built a new gaga ball pit at Camp Sertoma in Kirkwood.

Gaga ball is played in a pit, using only one hand, if players get hit with the ball below the waist, they are knocked out. It is a popular game amongst campers, so Juriga thought that it would be a good way to enhance the recreational opportunities at the camp. He attended the summer camp when he was a kid, but back then, they had to set up the game using tables in the camp’s mess hall. Juriga says his time spent in the boy scouts has taught him about collaboration and giving back to the community.

“I hope that a lot of young kids get inspired by what I did to maybe do something on their own, to maybe help the camp or help their community out by giving back to what made their childhood, and set them up for success in the future,” said Juriga.

Juriga says that the planning for the project took years. He got the funds for the project by going door to door in Vestal, selling popcorn, and pasta dinner tickets.

There will be an unveiling ceremony tomorrow at Camp Sertoma at 5 p.m.