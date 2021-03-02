Vestal AMC to reopen on Friday

VESTAL, NY – The movies are back Friday night.

AMC in Vestal announced their reopening on their website with the following:

Great news! This theatre is planned to reopen on March 5 with AMC Safe and Clean policies, designed with you in mind.

The website states that all guests will be required to wear masks, and say that neck gaiters and open chin bandanas are not acceptable. Masks will be available to purchase for $1.

Movie theatres in New York can open at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screen.

