VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A fourth-grade student at Vestal Hills Elementary School has been recognized in the National PTA Reflections contest for her photography skills.

Madeline Fosco received an Award of Excellence for her photograph “Small,” which she is pictured with above.

Fosco is one of 14 students in grades Pre-K through 12 from across the United States to receive this honor in the category of Photography.

“Vestal Hills has been participating in the PTA Reflections program for several years… Last year

was the first time we had a student move on to the national level,” said Vestal Hills Principal

Catherine Willis. “We are extremely proud that Madeline Fosco has achieved excellence at the

national level this year!”

This year’s Reflections theme was “Show Your Voice,” and categories included Dance Choreography, Film Production, Literature, Music Composition, Photography, and Visual Arts.