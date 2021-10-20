Veronica Gorman for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – 2 of the 4 Family Court Judge positions in Broome County are up for election this year.

Veronica Gorman is one of 2 Republicans running.

Gorman says she’s the only one of the 4 candidates running that has served in every capacity of the judicial system: prosecutor, defense attorney and judge.

She spent 8 years as a prosecutor with the Cortland and Broome County District Attorney’s Offices.

Gorman has been a Town of Union Judge.

And she opened her own private practice in 2016.

Gorman says her experience as a prosecutor helps prepare her for the criminal cases against 16 and 17 year-olds that have now been moved into family court.

“I already have a proven track record of helping children as a prosecutor who spent all of my time as a crimes against children prosecutor. And also as a judge that has already developed a judicial temperament. For me, it’s a return to the bench, it’s not something that I have to learn as I go,” says Gorman.

Gorman says she has appreciated the opportunity during the campaign to get out into the community, meet people and enjoy activities with her family.

All this week, we are running stories with the 4 candidates.

You can see their full interviews here.

Election Day is November 2nd, although early voting begins this Saturday.