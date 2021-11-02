Veronica Gorman casts vote for Broome County Family Court Judge

ENDWELL, NY – It’s election day in the United States.

But in this off-year election, all of the races of interest are local.

They include Binghamton Mayor, Broome County Clerk and the one between the 4 candidates for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Veronica Gorman is one of two Republicans running for two vacancies on the court.

Her family joined her this morning as she voted at the O-L Davis Fire Station in Endwell.

Gorman says she met a lot of people on the campaign trail and is confident that she did everything she could to win.

“Making sure that we always keep the focus on the children. The standard in Family Court is what’s in the best interest of the children. And I think sometimes that gets lost in the shuffle of the personalities that you find in family court. So, I really want to return the focus back to that,” she said.

Gorman was off to work today, she had a sentencing scheduled in federal court this afternoon.