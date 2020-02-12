Vermont and New York minimum wage updates

(NEWS10) — Vermont’s minimum wage will not be increasing after a bill was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott.

In a message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday, the Republican governor says he believes the bill would have unintended consequences. He says employees would have their hours cut and customers would face an increase in the cost of goods and services.

The bill would have raised the minimum wage to $12.55 an hour by 2022.

This comes as New York’s minimum wage goes through some changes.

Minimum wage in New York City is $15 an hour, with Westchester and Long Island at $13.

In the rest of the state, it’s $11.80. New York will see annual increases to the minimum wage until we all hit $15 an hour. The next increase will be to $12.50.